College Renames ICT Centre

The authorities of the Federal College of Education (Technical) (FCE(T), Omoku, Rivers State, says it has renamed the institution’s famous ICT Centre after the former Provost of the College, late Prof. Addison Mark Wokocha.

The Provost of the institution, Dr. Emmanuel Ikenyiri disclosed this while speaking with journalists after the burial of the former Provost of the institution at his home town in Okposi, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the State, last Saturday.

Dr. Ikenyiri averred that the gesture was part of efforts by the college management to immortalize the former Provost as well as to appreciate his laudable contributions to the development of the institution.

He further disclosed that a post humous award, the “Presitigious Fellowship Award” was also conferred on the late erudite scholar, adding that as a mark of honour and respect, the college’s flag was flown at half mast during the three days mourning periods declared by the institution.

He described the late former Provost as a philosopher, hardworking and erudite scholar, whom he said, had written his name in the history books of the state and the nation in general.

“We greatly missed him, he was a true son of Okposi whose educational attainment would be hard to replicate in the entire Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area.

“We have lost a great son whose simplicity, human feeling and academic prowess were second to none”, he said.