Body Embarks On Waste Management, Sanitation Advocacy

The Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) says it has embarked on waste management and sanitation advocacy campaign activities in six markets in Ijebu North Local Government Area, Ogun State.

Dr Muhtari Aminu-Kano, the Director-General of NCF said this in a statement in Abuja.

NCF is one of the foremost environmental NGOs in Nigeria dedicated to nature conservation and sustainable development.

Aminu-Kano said that NCF received for the second time, Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation grant to advocate for actions that promote proper waste separation, sorting, management and disposal in selected markets of Ijebu North LGA, Ogun State.

“This is geared towards making our environment sustainable and habitable for future generations.

“As part of the objective of the project, titled: Improving Community-Market Sustainability in Waste Management in Ijebu North LGA, Ogun State, it hopes to reduce the threat and health risks posed by dirty environments while empowering the beneficiaries to take responsibility for proper sanitation in the markets.”

He said that the six selected markets are Obada Station I & II, Ojowo Atikori, Awa, Mamu, Oru/Awa, and Ago-Iwoye.

“The project is being carried out over a period of 12 months and it commenced in September 2018.

“It has been divided into five major phases: Market Entry; Market Sensitisation; Clean up Exercise; Monitoring & Evaluation; and Post Project Supervision.

“We carried out sensitisation and clean up exercises at Obada Station market and Ojowo-Atikori market, where market women and men trouped out in their hundreds to participate.”

He said that the project would also provide modern waste bins for each market at stall level which would aid proper disposal of waste generated in the market.

“Before the intervention of this project, the markets did not have such waste management facility characterising the market place with heaps of waste dumps sighted across the market.

“It will also build capacity of Health and Sanitation Officers in Ijebu North LGA to further smoothen the relationship of the officers and market traders toward better sanitation in the area.

Mr Rufus Ayebusuwa, the Director, Environmental Sanitation, Ijebu North LGA advised the market traders on the importance of sanitation to human wellbeing particularly in eradicating infection and disease.

Mr Solomon Adefolu of NCF advised the market traders on the need to inculcate a proper waste management culture, especially in waste sorting and disposal.

He further assured the market of NCF’s support in delivering an efficient waste disposal mechanism by working with all stakeholders.

Chief Mudashiru Adebola, the Baba Loja of Obada Station Market thanked NCF for bringing such initiative to the market to compliment the effort of the government in ensuring clean environment.

He also led the people in the clean-up exercise across the market stalls which lasted for over 60 minutes.

NCF has successfully implemented a similar waste management advocacy campaign in 17 communities of Eti-Osa LGA in Lagos in 2017/2018, where large to medium size outdoor waste bins were provided for the communities to improve their waste disposal system.