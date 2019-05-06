Bishop Tasks Religious Bodies On Peace

The Bishop, Diocese of Okrika Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev Tubokosime Abere has said that the church holds the key to a peaceful and Just society.

He has therefore, advised all religious organisations to ensure that their messages are for the peaceful co-existence of all irrespective of tribes and religion.

Bishop Abere, who said this at a press briefing as part of activities for the forthcoming first session of the Sixth Synod of Diocese of Okrika Anglican Communion, holding at Bolo, particularly said that the Diocese which was created in 2003 had worked towards the restoration of peace to all Okrika communities.

He also said that the Diocese, which started with four archdeaconries had added one more archdeaconry and four deaconries with many new Church planted across the Diocese.

“Like the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, the Diocese of Okrika is Bible-based, spiritually dynamic, united, disciplined, self supporting, committed to pragmatic evangelism, social welfare and a Church which epitomizes the genuine love of Christ.

According to him, the Diocese of Okrika came to be when Okrika was in disarray, when lives and property were not safe and fear and insecurity were the order of the day, stressing that it is all history.

He said that the Diocese had become the beacon of hope and the pull factor.

“Happily today, that barriers is history. Indeed a lot had been achieved within the period of the existence of the Diocese”, he said.

Also speaking, chairman, Synod Planning Committee Prof. Akuro Gobo, said the synod which holds at St. Gabriel’s Church Bolo, will attract over 350 delegates and officials.

He said the synod would examine the progress made so far by the Diocese as well as plan ahead.