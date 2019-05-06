Biafra: IPOB Tackles Umahi, Nwodo For Opposing Sit-At-Home Order

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has condemned the position of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi and the President General of OhanaezeNdigbo, DrNniaNwodo on the proposed sit-at-home protest announced by the group.

IPOB had earlier announced 30th May 2019 as the date for this year’s sit-at-home protest to honour those killed during the civil war.

The duo of Umahi and Nwodo had earlier dissociated their state and group respectively from the announcement.

A press release by the Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Mr. Emma Powerful and made available to newsmen in Awkayesterday, condemned the duo for working to sabotage the exercise.

The group said, “It has been brought to our attention that the usual suspects are it once again in their bid to undermine the collective will of all patriotic and genuine children of Biafra to honour those that died for us and 3.5 million victims of the second largest holocaust in modern history.

“That NniaNwodo’sOhaneze and Dave Umahi have come out yet again to lead the effort to discredit and dishonour the spirit of 3.5 million victims of genocide is inexcusable to say the least.