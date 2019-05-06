Banigo Commends NAWORG On Women Empowerment

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has commended members of the Rivers State Chapter of the NACCIMA Business Women Group (NAWORG) for their efforts in the quest to alleviate the sufferings of rural women.

Dr. Banigo made the commendation while playing host to members of NAWORG which is the female wing of the Nigeria Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday.

The Deputy Governor expressed delight that the women were able to lease farms to cultivate oranges and sweet potatoes specie that is used to combat diabetes and high blood pressure with the empowerment fund she released to them.

In her remarks the coordinator of NAWORG Rivers State Jovita Ada Iroemeh said they were at the Government House to congratulate the State chief Executive NyesomEzenwoWike and his Deputy Dr. (Mrs ) Ipalibo Harry Banigo for their victory at the polls.

According to JovitaIromeh plans are on to acquire bigger plots this year with the aim of cultivating more crops not only for local consumption but for export.