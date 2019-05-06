Atiku Support Group Confident In Judiciary

A support group for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, under the aegis of Atiku House-to-House Campaign Organisation, has expressed confidence in the judiciary to do justice to the petition filed against President Muhammadu Buhari.

South East Coordinator of the group, Hon Ikechukwu Emenike, gave the assurance at Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, weekend, in an interactive session with some journalists.

Emelike described the recent submission by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that Abubakar is not a Nigerian as diversionary and laughable, saying no right-thinking Nigerian would take it seriously.

He, therefore, advised the APC to face what he called hard facts before it at the tribunal instead of engaging in frivolities.

“This is the time the independence of the judiciary will be put to test. We are confident in the judiciary and we patiently await the outcome of the matter,” he said.

Emelike further decried the economic hardship under the APC-led government, lamenting that “nothing is there to ameliorate or cushion the negative effect of this level of economic strangulation Nigeria has never experienced before.”