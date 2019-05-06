APC Leaders Disagree Over Obaseki’s Adoption For Second Term

The ruling All Progressives Congress in Edo State has been plunged into internal turmoil following the adoption of Governor Godwin Obaseki as the party’s candidate for next year’s governorship poll by a loyalist group.

On March 31, the leaders of the party in the Oredo Local Government Area of the state at a meeting in Benin City, adopted Obaseki as their sole candidate in the 2020 governorship election.

The Chairman of the party in the LGA, Godwill Alabi, and Secretary, Magdalene Isekhure, in a statement said the governor deserved a second term because of his achievements.

The statement noted, “We call on him to run for a second term and hereby adopt Governor Godwin Obaseki as our sole candidate for the 2020 governorship election in the state.”

But some leaders of the party in Edo North rejected the adoption, saying Oredo leaders had no right to decide for the party.

A leader of the APC in Edo North, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said those who could not win their units and wards during the presidential election adopted the governor for a second term.

He said, “How could they be talking about endorsement when they did not win election? The Oredo leaders did not consult ward and unit leaders. What they did is undemocratic and capable of giving victory to the PDP.