Andoni Youth Dissociate Group From Planned Picketing Of Firm

A pan Andoni youth organisation, Andoni Youth Coalition (AYC), has dissociated the organisation and the entire Andoni youths from the planned picketing of Amni Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria in Port Harcourt by some persons in Andoni.

It would be recalled that a face book post calling for picketing of the company has gone viral.

The message cited lack of good corporate social responsibilities by Amni Petroleum Development Company towards its host communities as reason for the planned picketing.

However, in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, National President of Andoni Youth Coalition Worldwide, Hon. Ijongama Mkpon Amon described the planned picketing as the handiwork of detractors as the company had done well as far as corporate social responsibilities are concerned.

Hon. Mkpon said that the company since its operation in Andoni had shown better community relations approach with its Andoni host communities.

“Amni has shown that it has good community relations approach in their operations over the years with the Andoni people.

“So if we seek for more things from them, we need necessary information to work with. “Amni has done all that is necessary, so far, so we have to be reasonable in our bid to seek for more things from them,” he said.

The youth leader stressed the need for those planning to protest at the company’s office to liaise with the caretaker of the Community Relations Committee with a view to addressing their grievances.

According to him, the planned protest will further overheat the polity thereby adding to the already security problem in the area.