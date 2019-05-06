3,600 Drivers Licences Remain Unclaimed In C’River

Well over three thousand, six hundred drivers’ licensces are said to have been abandoned by the owners in Cross River State.

Disclosing this to newsmen in Calabar, the Chief Route Commander (CRC) S. I. B. Alonge lamented the situation.

Alonge who is the Sector Head, Driving License Centre (SHDLC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Cross River State Sector Command said “We have about 2, 000 unclaimed driving license in Calabar.

“In the entire state we have over 3, 600. We have pleaded with church leaders, Imam in the mosques, traditional rulers and town criers to inform people to come and collect their licenses,” he said.

He explained that though, the sector was not having it easy to produce the driver’s license for members of the public due to network problem, the command was doing all it could to ensure that license is available to the owners.

“To beat network problem, what we do is that by 6.30am-7am every morning, we are always here because in the afternoon around 2pm, the network is always not stable, slow, off air and sometimes not available.

“In order to satisfy our customers, we ask them to drop the photocopy of their forms and we work on them. Network is beyond what we can control but what we do is to make calls to our headquarters and they will call our engineers who will call us and we explain to them our problems.

“We (FRSC and BIR) have formed a committee to ensure reduction of unclaimed license, the committee would go to churches, mosques, and traditional rulers to enlighten the people to come and collect their driver’s license. We collect 50 copies from the BIR every week and call on the owners to come and pick them

The sector head, however, said, “Our headquarters have erected a mask for our speedy operations but we are waiting for connectivity, this would be an alternative to disc and it would assist reducing the problem of network.”

Consequently, Alonge said the issue of providing driver’s license is a tripartite arrangement, FRSC, BIR and VIO, everyone of them has its own responsibility. The responsibility of VIO is to conduct driving test for fresh applicants, the BIR issues learners’ permit and others are done by us.

On the unclaimed driver’s licence, he said, “for now, we don’t have that barrage numbers of unclaimed driver’s ; licence, we use to have huge unclaimed driver’s licence but since we assumed office here, we have been working assiduously to reduce the number.”

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar