RSG To Prosecute Ex-Commissioners Over N35bn Fraud …Begins Interest Free Loan To Traders/ Entrepreneurs …As Ortom, Wike Chart Path To Good Governance

The Rivers State Government says it would prosecute the former Commissioner for Health, Dr. Sampson Parker, and former Commissioner for Finance, Chamberlain Peterside over alleged fraud in the construction and funding of the state-owned Integrated Medical Industries Limited (Syringe Factory) valued over N35billion.

Also to be prosecuted is the Project Manager of the company, Mayer Wokoma.

In a media briefing after the State Executive Council meeting, yesterday, the Attorney-General of the state, Zachous Adango disclosed that the three persons, allegedly involved in squandering of the assets of the company, would face prosecution.

Recall that the Attorney-General was appointed by the Executive Council to head a committee to study the White Paper submitted to it by the Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up to investigate the state of things at the Integrated Medical Industries Limited (Syringe Company) where assets amounting to N35billion was allegedly squandered under the former administration in the state.

According to the Attorney-General, the council, after deliberating on the submission of the White Paper Committee, directed him to commence processes of prosecution of the three persons and any other person involved in the huge fraud.

The council also noted with satisfaction that the first batch of civil servants and traders to benefit from the interest-free loan scheme given by the state government has been affected.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Emeh Glory Emeh, told newsmen after the meeting that 12 local government areas where involved in the first batch while the second batch would involve beneficiaries from the remaining 11 local government areas.

Emeh stated that the governor graciously approved the interest-free loan of N200 million per month to enable the traders and civil servants improve on their businesses.

He urged those yet to get the loan in the first batch not to despair as they would be involved in the subsequent batches.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barrister Emma Okah said that yesterday’s State Executive Council meeting touched on several issues that have to do with the development of the state, and arrived at the resolutions, adding that the interest-free loan to traders and civil servants as well as the huge fraud at the state-owned Integrated Medical Industries Limited were top on the agenda.

Meanwhile, in line with the pledge of Governor Chief Nyesom Wike, the Rivers State Government has commenced the disbursement of interest free loans to traders and entrepreneurs.

The State Government also announced that it will prosecute those indicted by the Judicial Commission of Inquiry that investigated the management of funds of the Integrated Medical Industries (IMI) Limited.

The resolutions of the Rivers State Government were made public by the State Commissioner of Information and Communications, Emma Okah, the State Attorney General, Dr Zaccheus Adango and Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor on Politics and Strategy, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh on Thursday after the State Executive Council meeting at the Government House Port Harcourt.

Okah said that the State Government has also disbursed interest free loans to civil servants under the first phase of the programme.

He said that empowerment programme will run on a monthly basis for civil servants in the state.

Also speaking, Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor on Politics and Strategy, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh said that the interest free loans for entrepreneurs and traders have been disbursed for 12 Local Government Areas.

He said that under the second phase of the exercise, 11 Local Government Areas will benefit from the scheme.

Emeh said that 600 traders and entrepreneurs have benefited from the empowerment scheme, while N200million shall be disbursed monthly.

He added the list of all beneficiaries will be published for Rivers people to know the beneficiaries.

On IMI Limited, Attorney-General of Rivers State, Dr Zaccheus Adango said that N34.5b invested by the Rivers State Government in the company was squandered.

He noted that those indicted by the Justice Constance Green Judicial Commission of Inquiry on the embezzlement of the IMI funds will face the full weight of the law.

He said: “The Honourable Attorney General has been mandated to pursue the criminal prosecution of Mr M. Nwokoma, who was the Project Manager of IMI, Dr Chamberlain Peterside and Dr Samson Parker.

“Once the White Paper is published, the Honourable Attorney General will commence the prosecution “.

Also, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom today met with his Rivers State counterpart, Governor Nyesom Wike at Government House, Port Harcourt.

It was a one-day visit by Governor Ortom to Rivers State.

The two Governors deliberated on various ways of collaboration for good governance.

Areas which were on the front burner for discussion included the current security challenge in Benue State, rural development, agriculture and power supply.

It was the first formal meeting between the two Governors since they emerged victorious at the 2019 election.

