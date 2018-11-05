‘Work On NDDC’s Permanent Headquarters In Advanced Stage’

The Executive Director, Projects, of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Samuel Adjogbe, has said that work on the new permanent headquarters of the commission has reached an advanced stage.

Adjogbe noted that work on the 13 – floor structure located at Eastern By-pass, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital was slowed down due to funding challenge, expressing satisfaction that the pace has picked up following the transfer of the project to a new contractor.

The executive director, who made this known while inspecting the project last week, stated that the funding challenge has been addressed with the recent release of funds for the project.

According to him, “we are able to pay some money to the contractors and, hopefully, by next week, we will release more funds for the project”.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done on the main building and other ancillary structures, comprising facilities such as medical centre, restaurant, bank and car parks, among others.

He said: “In terms of quality and safety, I am satisfied, but in terms of progress, we need to do more. We ought to have gone very far in the project by now were it not for financial constraints”.

He explained that the current NDDC Board decided to fast-track work on the project when it came on board in November 2016, adding that it was the reason for the release of money to inject a new lease of life into the project.

Adjogbe assured that the commission would provide the necessary support to ensure that project was completed in record time.

By: Tonye Nria-Dappa.