Stakeholders Back Rivers Financial Reform Bills

Two bills which aim to im-prove public financial management and expenditure in Rivers State have been endorsed by stakeholders.

The bills are the Draft Rivers State Audit Bill and the Draft Rivers State Generic Public Finance Bill.

The stake holders made up of permanent secretaries, directors, directors of finance and administration (DFAs) of various ministries, departments and agencies and others, gave their approvals at a past law workshop organised by the State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR) in conjunction with the Ministry of Justice and Price Water House Cooper in Port Harcourt.

Declaring the event opened, the state Attorney-General/Commissioner for Justice,

Dr Zacchaeus Adango, said the move was to give legal backing to the state information financial management system ( SIFMCS) which is already on in the state.

The commissioner who was represented by the state Solicitor-General /Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Lady Florence Fiberesima, said the move to improve the financial management of the state started since January this year.

He said the bills were sent to the stakeholders to enable them make their inputs into it.

According to him, the state is operating a new accounting system that requires a legislation to guide it.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Budget/Economic Planning, Mr Isaac Kamalu, said any reforms without a legal backing would not stand the test of time.

According to him, the reforms are intended to update all extant financial management laws of the state to improve the state financial expenditure.

The Commissioner also credited the reforms to the present administration in the state.

On his path, the chairman of the state Civil Service Commission, Chief Oris Onyiri, said the reform was coming at the right time, as it would improve record keeping in the service.