Rivers NUJ Begins War Against Quacks, Today …Condemns Assault On Members

The Nigeria Union of Jour-nalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council says it will soon commence the arrest and prosecution of quacks among its members.

The NUJ gave this indication in a statement signed by its Secretary, Ike Wigodo who warned fake journalists practising without requisite qualifications and valid NUJ identity card to desist or face the consequences.

The NUJ said its taskforce on quackery had indicated its readiness to carry out the mandate of the union by commencing the arrest and prosecution of fake journalists from, today in partnership with security agencies in the State.

The statement noted that quackery has not only brought disrepute to NUJ and the journalism profession, but had also wreaked much havoc on the society.

“The NUJ came to this conclusion to rid the journalism profession of quacks because we observe that few elements within the profession are not professionals and have been giving the rest of us bad name.

“We can no longer fold our arms and allow these few quacks to drag our noble profession into the mud or tar the rest of us with the brush of infamy.

“With the support of security agents in the State, and the cooperation of our colleagues, the Union will soon rid journalism in the State of quacks”, the statement said.

It would be recalled that the Taskforce on Quackery was among the 10 working committees inaugurated by the Council at the inception of the new Executive.

The Union, therefore, urged journalists and members of the public to report suspected quacks to the security agents or call the following telephone numbers: 08033381236, 08068762396, 08037078088 or 08032575446.

The NUJ Rivers State Council has condemned the assault and brutality meted on one of its members by a soldier, penultimate Thursday.

The council was reliably informed that Mr Anayo Onukwugha, who works with Leadership Newspapers was assaulted and brutalised by a soldier believed to have been drafted from the Presidency while covering the commissioning of the International wing of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

By: Dennis Naku