NDLEA Arrests Suspected Drug Dealer In Imo

The operatives of the Imo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested an alleged notorious drug dealer, Mr Ugochukwu Ehirim, who is alleged to be a major distributor of hard drugs in the Owerri metropolis.

The Tide reliably gathered that before the arrest of Mr Ehirim, the people of Umuororonjo community in Owerri Municipal Council Area had been living in fear over his activities.

An indigene of the community who spoke on the condition of anonymity disclosed that the arrest of Ehirim had brought relief to the entire community as the activities of Ehirim and his gang members had became a source of worry to the community.

“Since the arrest of Ugochukwu Ehirim the entire people of the community have heaved a sigh of relief because of his activities and those of his gang as they constantly harass people. They are involved in all manners of vices. Nobody thought that he would ever be arrested as he seemed to be above the law.

He added, “To show how happy we were over the final arrest of Ugochukwu Ehirim, some elders of the community went to the office of the NDLEA to thank them and appealed to them to come back for a clean-up operation of the remnant of his gang”.