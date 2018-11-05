Monarch Hails Ban On Tuition Fees Hike

The Paramount Ruler/Nyerisi Eli Woji, King (Dr) Leslie N Eke has described Governor Nyesom Wike’s action to halt the planned increment of fees in all tertiary institutions in Rivers State as an opium and healing balm in the education sector.

The royal father who also is the Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, said this when he spoke with newsmen in Woji in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area at the weekend.

He pointed out that without the governor’s timely intervention, most parents/guidance would have pulled their children/wards out of school.

Eze Eke stressed that there was no better way to demonstrate commitment in the education sector than what the Governor has done.

According to him, most people in the state were full of joy upon hearing the information, adding that it is both an opium and a healing balm.

He recalled how Nigerians have been faced with hardship in recent times, and wondered how parents could have coped in meeting up with their kids’ academic demands.

The Eze Woji VII, further charged the drivers of the tertiary schools in the state not to sabotage the Governor’s effort by introducing any unnecessary kind of payments

Another group he said, that benefitted from the governor’s executive order was the non-indegens whose schools, he said were the lowest in all state owned tertiary institutions across the country.

He explained that Governor Wike, through his latest action, has so far, proven that he was determined to make Rivers State a hub of academic excellence.

The Monarch also, tasked the students to reciprocate by taking seriously all their academic tasks and shun anything that would not promote peace in the state.

Still on the part of the students, he warned against cultism and other vices in campus, saying that such was not in the school calendar and should be avoided.

He has also called on the Federal Government to toe Wike’s path and trim down the charges in its tertiay institutions so as to accommodate those with little or no means of livlihood.

It would be recalled that the management of tertiary institutions in the state have concluded plans to increase school fees, if not the timely intervention of Governor Nyesom Wike.