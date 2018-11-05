Maintain Sanctity Of Marriage, Cleric Advises New Couple…As RSNC GM Gives Out Daughter In Marriage

A cleric in Rivers State has admonished newly wedded couples not to relent in efforts to maintain the sanctity of marriage as a union ordained by God to unite a man and woman from two separate families as one.

Speaking as one of the officiating ministers at the wedding ceremony of daughter of Mr Vincent Ake, the General Manager, Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Miss Ijeoma Ake and Mr Solomon Amuda at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Mile three, Diobu, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Pastor Richard Woke, urged couples, particularly the newly wed to always put on their wedding garment which symbolises the righteousness of Jesus Christ for their marriage to be worthy of emulation.

Focusing his sermon on the topic: “Put On Your Wedding Garment”, and reading from Matthew 22:11-12, Woke explained that marriage was a holy union instituted by God, and therefore, meant for serious-minded men and women, who have the fear of God in them.

Woke wondered why unrighteous people should dare go into marriage, when God had said He instituted it for those who fear Him, and warned the couple never to behave like those that entered into marriage without following God’s principles of marriage, as according to him, such people have incurred the wrath of God.

He stressed that the wedding garment represented the righteousness of God, insisting that only those who obeyed God’s instruction by getting married in the church have the right to wear Christ’s garment.

Woke advised the couple to remain immersed in their wedding garment always, adding that by so doing, their union would remain in the righteousness of Christ.

Speaking with The Tide shortly after the official solemnization of holy matrimony between the newest couple, the bride’s father, Mr Vincent Ake said it was a thing of joy to have nursed, groomed and witnessed the marriage of Ijeoma into her new home.

Ake expressed hope that the couple would forever be blessed with all they desire as both families’ foundations were built on Christ’s principles, while praying that God’s love, blessings, wisdom, peace and joy abide with them in their marriage to eternity.

Also speaking, the groom’s mother, Mrs Patience Amuda said she was excited that her son got wedded to the most precious gift she was not able to have biologically, adding that with the coming of Ijeoma, she has become mother to two lovely daughters-in-law.

The groom’s mother advised those believing God for a son to put their hope and trust in God, adding that in due season, God would grant them their hearts’ desires.

In her remarks, the bride’s mother, Mrs Irene Ake hoped that a few months from now, God would visit the couple with the “fruits of the womb”.

In their separate responses, the groom and the bride expressed joy for being married to each other on November 4, 2018.

According to Mr Solomon Amuda; “marriage is something a lot of people look up to. I count myself lucky to have been married to this lovely, beautiful and most cautious lady, my wife, Mrs Ijeoma Amuda.”

Solomon advised bachelors out there to know what they want in a girl, and go for her once they have been convinced, adding that “no one can get a complete perfect girl, but in love and care, you can make her what you want her to be for you”.

The bride, Ijeoma Amuda described her husband as a caring, loving, understanding companion, remarking that she made the right choice by choosing Solomon to be her husband.

By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana