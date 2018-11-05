Illegal Bunkering: NSCDC Secures Convictions Against 75 Suspects

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps says it has secured convictions for 75 persons arrested over their alleged involvement in illegal oil activities in Rivers State.

The State Commandant of the NSCDC, Mohammad Lawal, while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt, said that the suspects were arrested for various crimes ranging from oil bunkering and diversion of petroleum products.

Lawal said from last year till date, 75 cases had been concluded, saying “even last week, we secured two convictions ranging from 6 months to 16 years, while other cases are still under investigation”.

The NSCDC boss said that the corps was co-operating with other agencies to rid the creeks of illegal oil activities, saying it was a national assignment which must be achieved.

He advised those indulging in the illicit activity to desist from it, pointing out that there was no hiding place for such unlawful practices.

By: Idaminabo Shammah