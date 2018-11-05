FCC Wants LGAs To Enforce Employment Laws

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) has urged local government councils in Rivers State to ensure that all their employment and recruitments are in tandem with laws of the commission.

State coordinator of the FCC, in the state, Owunaro Bolon Henry, gave the charge in a chat with The Tide in Port Harcourt.

Mr Henry disclosed that the last audit of the FCC on local government areas indicated that out of the 23 councils, only 12 complied with the order of the agency.

He explained that the laws of the commission compelled every government body or parastatal to ensure that staffing reflects federal character by taking cognisance of all parts of the state.

Contrary to this, he narrated that any agency or body which failed to comply faces sanctioned.

Commenting on placements in uniformed or security agencies, he said, “we monitor their recruitment, the recent one was the federal fire service and we ensure the right thing is done. We don’t have problems with uniformed agencies”.

The major challenge he however, stated was in the area of retaining staffers, and ensuring that they are evenly spread to reflect federal character in most government agencies.

“Career progression is a major problem”, Henry observed, “most placements do not reflect and those who left or resigned due to one problem or the other are not properly replaced”.

The state coordinator, however, pleaded on the state and local governments to support the agency in carrying out its duties, as he lamented the lack of office space and logistics for staffers.

Assuring that the FCC will beef up its activities, the FCC coordinator sought for public support, as this will improve efficiency by the agency.