Alkali: Tsav Hails Army’s Conduct

Elder statesman and former Commissioner of Police, Lagos and Kano States, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, has penned a thought-provoking letter to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, over the abduction and murder of Major General Idris Alkali (Rtd) in Dura-Du area of Plateau State.

Tsav described the murder of Gen. Alkali as a serious temptation capable of eroding one’s faith in the protection of the Nigerian project.

In the letter, the retired police boss observed that what happened in Dura-Du district had enough weight to replicate the Odi and Zaki Biam tragedies in reprisals.

He, however, hailed Buratai for not toeing the path of reprisal over the demise of Alkali.

Tsav further urged the Army chief not to be deterred by the murder of Alkali, urging him not to give up in his efforts to make Nigeria a peaceful entity.

The letter reads in full.

May I use this rare privilege to salute you and personnel of the Nigerian Army. I also extend similar greetings to all Nigerians who have variously supported the Army and sister security agencies in the counter-terrorism campaigns in Nigeria, especially the spirited and rewarding campaigns in routing out remnants of Boko Haram terrorists from our country.

Let me start, by extending my condolences to you over the gruesome murder of Maj.Gen. Idris Alkali by irate youths in Dura-Du district of Plateau state. The callous and heartless lynching of one of the finest Army officers is barbaric, savagious, irresponsible, reprehensible and unacceptable.

I appeal to use your good offices to impress on all the relevant security agencies never to relent, until justice is done to the late Army General by ensuring all the perpetrators fingered in the heinous act are arrested and prosecuted. The sad incident is a serious temptation, capable of eroding in your faith in the protection of your fatherland. But I plead, it should rather rekindle your determination. We all know, your exemplary leadership of the counter-insurgency operations and Nigerian Army have proved convincingly of a rebranded Army and troops.

