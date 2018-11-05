Abe Blames Nation’s Problems On Nigerians

Senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Magnus Ngei Abe has said that the problem of Nigeria are Nigerians and not the law.

Abe stated this while speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, shortly after the public presentation of the book, ‘The Challenge of Justice: A Contemporary Legal Essays in Honour of BM Wifa, SAN’.

According to the senator, “the problem with Nigeria is not the law; the problem with Nigeria is Nigerians. The same laws we have in Nigeria are the same laws we have in Britain and that is the same law we have in several other Commonwealth countries, in Australia, India and all that.

“But when you come to how we interpret the law and how we relate to one another in connection with the law, the Nigerian factor comes in.”

Describing the book as a good one, Senator Abe, who is Chairman, Senate Committee on FERMA, said Wifa, a former Attorney-General of Rivers State is an icon in the legal profession.

He said: “The book will help all those who are into law practice. I think the book is a very good one. It is in honour of Barrister Wifa, SAN, the former Attorney-General of Rivers State, an icon of the legal profession and a mentor to several young lawyers.

“In his own sense, he is a radical and a reformer as far as the Nigerian law is concerned. I think what the authors of this book have done is to put some of his old thoughts and ideas on how to improve the law into a book. I think that is very commendable”.