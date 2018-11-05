2019 Polls: INEC Insists On Use Of Card Readers

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says card readers would be used to accredit voters in 2019 general elections.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Rivers State, Obo Effanga, said the card reader machines had been upgraded to enhance efficiency during the election.

According to him, when there is done at the polling unit the card reader would have the number of people, who are accredited.”

He added, “ In the event you cannot be accredited with the card reader we no longer have the incident form, so you cannot come and decieve us that only twenty people were accredited with a card reader and then hundred and twenty people, did manual which give room for people who did not have the permanent voters card to be allowed to vote and then the votes were added there.

Obo Effanga said that the aspect of the Permanente voters card PVC taking care of adding that only people who are accredited by the card readers will be accepted and allowed to vote in the fourth coming 2019 elections.

He said that the card readers had been enhanced assuring that the commission no longer have those incidents of failure of the card readers.

By: Tamunoseipiriala Okweinkiki