Over 10,000 Driver’s Licences Unclaimed In Edo -FRSC

No fewer than 10,000 driver’s licences are yet to be claimed in Edo State, according to the State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Anthony Oko.

Oko told newsmen yesterday in Benin that the driving documents comprised both type ‘A’ and type ‘B’ licences.

He explained that many drivers kept extending their temporary driver’s licences instead of collecting the permanent licences.

He said that the FRSC was planning to stop the extension of temporary driver’s licences on expiration in order to compel holders pick up their permanent licences.

Oko said that the Sector Command and Edo State Government had set up a task force to check vehicle documents ahead of the yuletide and urged motorists to ensure they have valid papers at all times.

He said that tricycle was fast becoming a prominent means of transport in the state, hence the need to sensitise tricycle riders on traffic regulations.

Oko said some tricycle riders were fond of plying the highways and driving above the recommended speed limit of 50 kilometers per hour and urged them to “ride or drive to stay alive”.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) yesterday intercepted a truck laden with 17, 000 litres of a suspected adulterated petroleum product.

The truck, which was coming from Kogi State was intercepted at Okpella axis on the Auchi/ Abuja road.