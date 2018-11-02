Obuah Alleges Plot To Bomb His Property

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Bro Felix Obuah has raised an alarm that he has uncovered a plot by some individuals to bomb his multi-billion dollars Krisdera Hotels and other property situated in Omoku, headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state.

The PDP chairman further claimed that discreet information at his disposal revealed that the alleged plotters would be provided protection by security agents.

Obuah, in a statement by his media Aide, Jerry Needam, said some of the politicians in the alleged plot belonged to one of the dreaded cult groups in the state.

In the words of Obuah, “According to the statement, information available also reveals a conspiracy between these satanic agents and some paid security agents to provide the necessary cover while they carry out the attack.

“Mercenaries from among notorious gangsters operating in various parts of the State and outside, have also been contracted and paid heavily for the destruction exercise.

“The cat, according to the state’s PDP chairman was, however, let out of the bag when the masterminds whose names will be made public soon, approached one of the hatchet men for the sinister job, not knowing that he had already withdrawn from such evil and who pensively divulged all the plans with striking evidence and particulars of the plotters.

“Shockingly, the devil incarnates also planned to fly a kite after carrying out their plot, alleging that the unholy mission was masterminded by aggrieved ‘boys’ of Bro Obuah in protest to using and dumping them.”