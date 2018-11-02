NIPR To Attract Investors To N’ Delta -Nsirim

The Rivers State Council of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) says it will not relent its quest to change negative perception about the Niger Delta with a view to exposing the region to investment.

The state Chairman of the institute, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, said this at the NIPR’s Media Relations Master Class Professional Development Seminar in Port Harcourt.

Nsirim who is also the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications, however, said that the institute needs the support of the government and corporate organisations to actualise its programme for the region.

He said that the event was a fulfilment of the pledge by the present council to ensure regular professional development and capacity building for members.

Also speaking, Chairperson of the Professional Development Committee, Dr Alice Asei said that the committee was working hard to ensure quarterly professional development programmes for members.

According to her, “every quarter, there will be something to be presented”.

The guest lecturer, Mr Precious Okolobo, who spoke on the Media Relations Master Class described the media as the live wire of the society, stressing that there will be no value for life without the media.

Mr. Okolobo, who is a former Media Relations Manager of the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) said that it was worrisome that Nigeria which was actively a media market still remained analogue.

He also called for a regional newspaper and condemned the rise of ethnic newspapers.

