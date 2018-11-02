Kano Assembly Summons Ganduje Over Bribery Video

The Kano State House of Assembly investigative committee set up to probe the series of video clips showing the state’s Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, receiving bribes in wads of dollars, has summoned the governor to appear before it today.

The committee also asked the Governor to come with his lawyers if he so wishes. The committee also said that copies of the video clips showing the Governor receiving bribes in dollars were also sent to him for ‘perusal.’ Recall that a third video clip had emerged yesterday, showing the Governor who was wearing a black Kaftan, collecting bribe in wads of dollars from a contractor.

Two of similar videos had, before now, been released by the Editor-In-Chief of Daily Nigerian, Jaafar Jaafar, wherein the Governor was shown collecting bribes in dollars and stuffing the wads of money in his white “Agbada” also known as “babariga” cloth.

The governor had denied the videos, saying they were photo shopped.

Mr. Jafar had, last week, honoured the invitation of the Kano State House of Assembly investigating the bribery scandal, where he tendered many other video clips showing the Governor collecting bribes from contractors.