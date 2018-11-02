Expert Wants Increase In Oil Palm Production In N’Delta

The Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for Creative Development Strategies, Mrs Nancy Iheduru says oil palm production holds the key to poverty reduction in the Niger Delta.

Mrs Ihedum who stated this, a workshop on sustainable Oil Palm Production for Oil Palm Farmers at OML 58 at Obite in the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area said that oil palm farmers were the potential millionaires in the Niger Delta.

Mrs Iheduru, who spoke on financial intelligence during the seminar, said that peasant farmers in the communities could export the product if serious attention was paid to it.

Also speaking, Mr Dennis Dickson of United Phosphorous Limited, said that wrong application of pesticide could lead to the death of their crops.

Mr Dickson said that oil palm farmers must know the type and quality of herbicide to use in their farms.

The expert also told The Tide in on interview that time had come for governments of South South and South East regions of the country to invest in oil palm production.

According to him, investment in oil palm production will create millions of jobs for the people thereby checking restiveness in the regions.

He commended the management of Total Production and Exploration for the workshop, adding that it would go a long way to improve the capacities of farmers in the area.

While declaring the workshop open the manager, Business Enterprise Development of Total E/P, Mr Phillpe Desriac said that the company was committed to improving the conditions of oil palm farmers in the area.

Mr Descriac urged them to pay attention to topics discussed and put them into use in their various farms.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of the facilitating non-governmental organisation; Maclyns Global Resources Limited, Mr Ugochukwu Mackintosh, said that the farmers had also benefitted from seed distributions by the company.