Disunity In Opobo Worries Monarch

The Chairman of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers and Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja has frowned at the height of disunity among Opobo people, which has adversely affected the area in terms of genuine development and economic growth.

Speaking at the 2018 Opobo Women Convention recently in Opobo Town, the monarch said that Opobo people and the LGA had remained underdeveloped because of the seed of discord planted by some persons who do not want the growth of the Kingdom in recent times.

“ I hope we can be more united so as to have a formidable front in achieving our aims, politically and otherwise”, he send.

He called on the people of Opobo to bury their hatchets by coming together in unity as an entity. The teeming unemployed educated youths, women and the elderly need empowerment for development.

“I use this opportunity to plead with the government at all levels to assist the kingdom by providing job opportunities and other financial support to the women, youths the elderly and even the less privileged among us through cottage industries to be sited in the LGA”.

The traditional ruler also picked holes in the manner politics is being played in Opobo which, he said has polarised, rather than unite the people.

He, however, admonished both the government and the people in general to be focused and visionary in their quest to provide the people with good and meaningful development that can move the area forward developmentally.

The monarch commended the development efforts of the women since the emergence of the group in 1971, describing its leadership as “unique and monumental”.

He advised them to continue to pray for the unity and development of the kingdom which he said, would enable her male folk to sink their differences and help build progressive and development-minded entity for posterity.