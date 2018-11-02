‘Buhari’s Dinner-Meeting With Aggrieved Aspirants Is Window-Dressing’

Last Tuesday’s dinner held by President Muhammadu Buhari with aggrieved aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja has been described as a mere window-dressing exercise that would not resolve the crises that have engulfed the party.

This was the submission of Dr S. K. C Ogbonnia and Alhaji Mumakai Unagha, in a statement issued on behalf of aggrieved 2019 APC Presidential aspirants and made available to journalists in Warri, Delta State, yesterday.

“The meeting by itself was in line with our earlier call on the president to wade into the crisis tearing the party apart.

“However, we cannot in good conscience endorse the nature of the meeting or its outcome on the following grounds,” the group insisted.

The aggrieved aspirants maintained that the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, must be ousted from the office of peace must return to the party.

“The dinner-meeting lacked in objectivity. The main goal of the meeting, we demanded and continue to demand, is to perfect the quickest way to end the crisis by removing the embattled National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

“Comrade Oshiomhole is clearly the bad apple dragging our great party down. His actions or inactions created deeper crisis in nearly every state and electoral constituency in the Nigeria.

“Anything less than his removal is to risk a woeful outing in the forthcoming 2019 elections. The narrative being peddled by Oshiomhole sponsors that the post-primary crisis a common phenomenon is self-serving.