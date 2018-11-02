Babangida Predicts APC Failure In 2019

Former Military Head of State, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) has said that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, would have a landslide victory in the 2019 general elections.

Babangida said PDP would have victory in 2019 with a little bit of work on the electorates.

Making the prediction on Wednesday, when the candidate of the PDP for the Niger East Zone B Senatorial district, Ibrahim Ishaku (SAN), paid him a courtesy call at his Hilltop mansion in Minna, Niger State the former ruler stated that with the crisis that has bedevilled the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, the party was behaving as if it was under a curse.

He stressed that APC’s crisis could pave the way for a massive victory for the PDP in the elections.

“The APC, as a political party, appears to have entangled itself into wobbling traps as if it was under a curse. All that the opposition (PDP) needed to do is to stream up more efforts on working on the electorate to have a landslide victory in next year’s election,”, he said. He stressed that the 2019 senatorial election in Niger East (zone ‘B’) would be a walkover against APC.