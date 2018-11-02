Atiku’ll Reduce Petrol Price To N87 Per Litre -PDP Warns Tinubu To Steer Clear Of Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday assured Nigerians that its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar will reduce the pump price of petroleum products if elected President in 2019.

PDP disclosed that Abubakar has “worked out a pricing template that will immediately crash the pump price of fuel in the country,” since the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, administration, “in its insensitivity, has failed to do the needful in the last three years.”

In a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP rejected the Buhari-led Federal Government’s “increase of the official prices of diesel and kerosene,” stressing that such will bring more “economic pressure on the already impoverished nation, as most businesses and homes across the country heavily depend on these products for sustenance.”

The opposition party revealed that Abubakar has been in, “high level talks with top international players in the oil and gas industry,” adding that “its engagements have shown that the appropriate pump price of fuel in the Nigerian market, under the current subsidy regimes of the Buhari Presidency, should be within the borders of N87 to N90 per litre as against the N145 currently being charged.”

PDP said with the “current price template of crude oil in the international market, the Buhari administration has no justification to keep the pump price of fuel at N145 per liter and watch Nigerians groan under the weight of high prices, while a cabal at the presidency loot the funds meant to subsidize the product.

“We note that for every N145 paid for a liter of fuel, the Presidency cabal diverts a hidden N58 which Nigerians have continued to pay since the fuel price was increased from N87 to presumably subsidized cost of N145.

“Apart from failing to account for the over N1.4 trillion allegedly syphoned through sleazy oil subsidy deals, the Buhari-led Federal Government is burdened to account for the over N3.49 trillion stolen under the hidden N58 per liter of fuel on over 50 million daily domestic consumption estimated in the last three years.

“We note that had the Buhari administration heed wise counsel to be transparent in its dealings in governance and to engage more experienced hands on petroleum issues, the nation would not have been in the dire straits we face today.

The party, however, urged Nigerians not to despair as Abubakar, “has already worked out a blueprint that will end sleazes, ensure appropriate pricing template and free resources to guarantee availability of product on a national pricing regime.”

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Thursday “sternly” warned the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu over his smear campaign against its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

PDP warned the former Lagos State governor, “not to draw himself out by joining in the smear campaign and unsavoury comments” against Abubakar.

Tinubu, who had yesterday dismissed the strategic meeting held by Abubakar in Dubai had said, “We don’t fear. Whether it is in the jungle, or it is in Dubai or it is in Abu Dhabi, people are free to meet and strategise in any way they want but we are not going back to the illusion of the PDP.

However, PDP’s spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan in a statement warned Tinubu not to reduce himself by engaging in, “indecorous utterances,”

The terse statement reads, “Asiwaju, as an elder, should not reduce his pedigree by engaging in indecorous utterances which has become the trademark of his dysfunctional party.

“It is also instructive to state that a person of Asiwaju status can conduct his political activities without recourse to indecent language that is lacking in respect for a personality, such as Atiku, whom Nigerians, across board, have generally resolved to be their next President.

“For the avoidance of doubt, despite the ludicrous disposition of APC and its leaders towards the 2019 Election campaign, the repositioned PDP and our presidential candidate remain committed to our promise to focus on solutions to the myriad of problems facing our people and transform their lives for the better.

“We, therefore, caution Asiwaju Tinubu to redirect the discourse of his party to productive issues instead of this unbridled resort to lies, deception, beguilement, propaganda, smear campaign and uncouth language, which Nigerians now resent.”

Similarly, the spokesman of Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation, Segun Sowunmi, on Thursday, said the fall of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, from political grace is imminent.

Speaking with Vanguard in Abuja, Sowunmi said Tinubu's remarks that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, could meet with his supporters anywhere in the world including a jungle to strategise but that Nigerians would not vote for him in 2019, was self delusional.

He said: “It is only a man of questionable pedigree whose certificate are dogged with a lot of confusion; whose parental background is pretty much unknown; whose state of origin is opaque and unclear, that can understand how life is in the jungle.

“If Asiwaju Bola Tinubu means that his life is in a jungle, we want to say to him that pride goes before a fall. Those who disdain men that are going to contend with them for the goodwill and votes of the Nigerian people with careless talk is what we find even with Buhari.

“I pity him (Tinubu) because his arrogance will fall-off his eyes like a scale when the votes are counted in 2019. Let him just understand that nobody is going to allow them run a chaotic, opaque and corruption-marred election. Let me also tell them that INEC will not help them.

We shall all meet on the day of the election. Bola can deceive himself but Nigerians are not easily deceived.”

He further said his principal would, if given the mandate in 2019 and beyond, do four things for Nigerians viz: job creation, expansion of the economy, uniting the country through restructuring, and overhaul of the country’s security architecture.