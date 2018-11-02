2019: Low Collection Of PVCs In Rivers Worries INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that 354, 000 printed Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) were now ready for collection by eligible voters in Rivers State.

The INEC’s Head, Voter Education and Publicity in Rivers State, Edwin Enabor, who disclosed this in an exclusive interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, yesterday, regretted that the rate of collection of the PVCs in the state has been abysmally low in spite of the wide publicity given to the process by the commission and other stakeholders in the state.

Enabor lamented that so far, only 118,000 PVCs have been collected by registrants in the state since the commencement of the collection exercise in the first week of September, 2018.

He explained that the commission was expecting the last batch of the PVCs to arrive the Port Harcourt head office of INEC and ready for collection in the next two weeks.

The INEC’s head of voter education and publicity added that the commission has scheduled a week before the general elections as deadline for the collection of the PVCs, and appealed to those who were yet to collect their PVCs but participated in the recent registration exercise to go to the INEC office nearest to their registration centre to collect their PVCs.

Enabor said that the commission has created sufficient awareness amongst eligible voters on the necessity for registration and collection of their PVCs, noting that it was the only way to exercise to franchise during the forthcoming general elections.