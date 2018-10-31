UNIPORT Set To Host WAUG Games 2018

The head of Media and Publicity for the West Africa University Games (WAUG), Williams Wodi, has said that arrangements have been concluded to kick start the games today.

This is the 14th edition of the games holding at University of Port Harcourt Sports Complex, it is expected to end on Saturday.

Wodi said this at the weekend while speaking to Journalist in his office in Port Harcourt, saying the University has world class facilities for the athelete with state of the art equipments that will create a memorable games village experience.

According to him, one of the major reasons for the competition is to foster peace and unity among the West African sub region borders.

“About five thousand athletes from thirty four universities in sixteen West African Countries will participate in sixteen games.” He said.

The themes of this year’s edition is “Sports in West Africa Universities and West Africa Universities in Sports”

Echedike Chioma Fortune