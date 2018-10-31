School Partners Churches On Youth Empowerment

The Bori Business School says modalities have been put in place to partner churches in Ogoni in the training of Christian youth on the use of the internet.

Provost of the school, Prince David Gbarato, who disclosed this in a press statement, said the initiative was part of events to mark the 2nd anniversary of the school.

The statement disclosed that, “we have observed how the internet has stealthily enmeshed our youth in unwholesome and time wasting activities that add no value to their lives, but turn them from the principles of godliness and goodness and making them unproductive to themselves and their families.

The statement added that, “the average Christian youth today wastes most of his or her time on internet, corrupting themselves through obscene exposures and equally spend a lot of money buying data to fuel their ilicit internet addiction”.

The provost regretted that the wasteful engagements on the part of youths was counterproductive and led to “chronic boredom” as well as drove them towards criminalities and social vices.

He pointed out that the special youth training and empowerment programme was part of the corporate social responsibilities of the school in its area of operation and called on churches in the area to key into the initiatives.

Apart from exposing the dangers of unguarded use of the internet, he said the seminar would educate the participants on 20 ways to make genuine income and legitimate business through the internet.

He further disclosed that the programme would be free and assured the commitment of the Bori Business School towards enterprise and entrepreneurial development in Ogoni and Rivers State in general.

The provost described skill as panacea for economic development and urged youths to acquire and apply functional skills to earn a sustainable livelihood.

“We are presently in a knowledge driven economy, no youth can survive today without acquiring a functional skill. Our mandate in the Bori Business School is to provide the manpower and human capacity needed for economic growth”.

He called for stronger partnership between government and critical stakeholders to achieve the objectives, adding that education remained the bedrock of development.

Taneh Beemene