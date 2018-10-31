Rivers FA All Stars Competition Gets Nov 10 Date

All necessary arrangements have been put in place for the 2nd edition of the Rivers State Football Association (FA) All Stars Soccer Competition to kick off next month in Port Harcourt.

The State FA secretary Ibigoni Benjamin-Akobo disclosed this yesterday during an interview with Tidesports at the Basketball court, Niger Street.

According to him, about eight teams have registered to participate in the competition which is scheduled to commence November 10, this year.

He said that those elegible to take part in the competition are those within the age bracket of 40 years and above.

“Those to participate are from age 40 and above, Saying that, due to the age, the duration of play would be 30 minutes for each match, Ibigoni Benjamin Akabo said.

However, matches would be played every Saturday.

Teams that registered for the competition include, All Stars Rumuokwurusi, Treasure based, Excellent All Stars, New Delta Fc, Dynamic Fc, Soccer Plaza, George Fc and Unique All Stars.

Meanwhile, the winner of the competition would be going home with a prize money of N200.00 the second team N150.00 and third team N100.00 respectively.