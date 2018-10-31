Real Estate Expert Harps On Artisans’ Training

A building expert in Port Harcourt, Mr Onyema Chukwu has stressed the need for continuous training of artisans for effective service delivery.

Chukwu in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, stated that building industry artisans are important in the economic growth of the nation.

He regretted however, that though tradesmen, as artisans are sometimes called, are in high demand; there is shortage of qualified ones.

The building expert noted that training these artisans would help build their capacities and equip them to deliver quality service that would stand side by sidewith their international counterparts.

According to him, qualified workforce would facilitate economic growth, improve technological advancement and drive the economy to enviable hight’’.

Additionally, Chukwu said training and further training would provide newer avenues for generating income , own business, expand business, and compete favourably with their global counterparts.

He stressed, ‘’ tradesmen are one of the major employment generation group in a growing economy, therefore, governments and even they themselves must see to it that they are trained in their respective fields to ensure expertise’’.

He said that poverty alleviation is a function of a transformation process and we believe that a trained artisan is capable of improving his quality of life and the revenue base of the state’’.

Tonye Nria-Dappa