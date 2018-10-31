PHED Dedicates Two Days For Customers’ Accounts’ Reconciliation

The management of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, PHED, has set aside two days in a month across all the Integrated Business Centres, in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers States for special reconciliation of customers’ accounts with billing related issues.

The distribution company in a statement by the Manager, Corporate Communications, John Onyi and made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt, said that the company was determined to ensure resolution of customers’ complaints for maximum satisfaction aimed at increasing loyalty and cordial relationship.

Onyi stated that the exercise would start by 9.00am till 5.00pm on each day earmarked, adding that customers with perceived over billing, equipment failure, non-reading of meters should avail themselves the opportunity offered to get their issues resolved on- the-spot.

According to him: “ the exercised tagged PHED Bill Revision Camp shall be carried out fortnightly and the dates would be communicated to her customers.

“Customers are required to fill the voluntary load assessment form which has been circulation and return same to the office, this would enable PHED carry out adjustment if required.

“Therefore, visit any PHED office nearest to you on the set date and get your complaint instantly resolved. This is the one of the ways PHED has put in place to reconcile all customers’ accounts with billing issue(s)”.

The bill revision camp, it would be recalled, was carried out on 13th September to 16th October while the third one was on Tuesday, 30th October, 2018.

Happiness Chioma