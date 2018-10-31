Monarch Blames FG, Oil Firms For Flooding

A traditional ruler, the Ochi-Oha of Obunuru community in Egi Clan in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze Azubuike Odum has blamed the Federal Governemnt and oil companies for perennial flooding of Niger Delta area.

He said the Federal Government allowed the oil firms free hands to operate, and block all the natural water routes thereby causing yearly flooding in areas that were free of floods before the advent of the companies.

Odum who spoke to newsmen in his palace decried what he described as the Federal Government’s selective approach in addressing the issue.

He said the recent visit by the vice-president, Yemi Osibanjo, to Bayelsa State, without stopping over in ONELGA was in bad faith because the area which was highly devastated by flood produces more oil and gas than any other community in Nigeria.

“We have cried out, we have shouted, yet government is not paying attention to our problems which is tied to oil exploration and exploitation.

“As I am speaking to you, many houses have been destroyed, our farms submerged, food crops and economic trees damaged by flood. Our environments and houses are infested with Mosquitoes and dangerous reptiles like snake, we may be exposed to epidemic diseases.

The traditional ruler, however, expressed appreciation to Total E&P who he said responded to the distress cry of the people and pleaded that NEMA and Federal agencies should respond to the suffering of the people because of the resources available in their land, which Federal Government is controlling 60 per cent equity share.