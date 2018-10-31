Man Batters Wife Over Start-Up Capital

A house wife in Egbelu village, Ogbogoro in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State has gotten the beating of her life after she asked her husband for a start-up capital for a small scale business to keep her busy and fetch extra income for the family.

Narrating what happened to The Tide in Port Harcourt, a neighbour, Mrs Debora Peter who identified the couple as Mr and Mrs Jason said the fight broke out when Mr Jason failed to provide the amount of money demanded by his wife for her to start up the business.

According to Mrs Peter, the disagreement which started in the house eventually came out to the open as the man pounced on his wife, giving her the beating of her life while neighbours and residents watched with displeasure.

Mrs Peter told The Tide that trouble started when Mrs Jason insisted on having a substantial amount of money for her to start up her own business even though her husband pleaded with her to understand that he could not raise the amount she was asking for, as his own business has not been doing very well in recent time.

In order not to leave his wife with nothing at all in her quest to be productively engaged, Mr Jason gave his wife 20,000 naira which she rejected, insisting that the amount is too small for her to start up the scale she wanted.

Mrs Peter stated that out of anger with his wife over her refusal to see reason with him, Mr Jason raised his voice at her while in turn, she ran out from the house, raining abuse and insult on him and challenging him to prove his manliness.

Exchanging views with The Tide on the incident, a housewife, Mrs Pricilia Maurice noted that there has been an increase in similar cases in recent times and expressed regret over the development.

Mrs Maurice identified understanding between couples as a key ingredient of a successful marriage and admonished husbands and wives to be patient with one another in order to achieve their goals.

She decried insincerity in marriage, especially on the part of the men and urged wives to remain submissive and prayerful even in the face of manifest indiscretion from their husbands, in order to win them over and secure their marriages.”

Maybe her husband gave her that 20,000 naira to see if she would be able to make out profit from it so that when he gave her a bigger amount, he would be able to trust her but the woman started shouting” she said, adding that “a good character makes your husband to love and trust you”.

Mrs Maurice however urged men not to beat their wives for any reason but to tolerate them and admonish them in love, keeping in mind their weaknesses while calling on couples to be faithful to each other and pray for each other always.

Onyebuchi Confidence