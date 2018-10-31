Koniju Town Gets New Monarch, Hails Wike

Koniju Town in OKrika Local Government Area last weekend crowned its new King, HRH Nelson Atubo, Oputibeya XI, as the chiefs in council thanked the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for elevating their chieftaincy stool to a second class.

Chairman of Konju Town Council of Chiefs, Chief Chris Opuayaraya said the coronation of King Atubo was historic in the annals of the kingdom.

Though the stool had been vacant for some few years now, the Koniju Town Council of Chiefs Chairman said the event marked the beginning of greater things for the kingdom.

He described the governor as a leader who understood the peculiar challenges of the area and is bent in bringing lasting peace and progress to Okrika.

For this development, he pledged the support of the people from the area to the programmes and policies of government.

Chief Opuayaraya on the other hand implored the new monarch to evolve measures in transforming Koniju kingdom.

He said, “Koniju is in need of development due to the absence of a leader. Today we have one who will always given the needed direction for the people to follow”.

In the same vein, chairman of Okrika Council of Chiefs, Chief Amiesimaka Kalaowolo said the coronation exercise had added to the growth of Okrika kingdom.

As a confederation, Chief Kalaowolo said Okrika was ready to take its pride of place among other kingdom in the state, as he explained that Koniju Town is the cradle of civilization in the kingdom.

The chairman of Okrika Divisional Council of Chiefs prayed that the new king will return the domain to its pride of place while wishing him a successful reign.

Consequently, former Minister of Transportation, Dr Abiye Sekibo has hailed the new Amayanabo of Koniju Town, HRH Atubo.

Dr. Sekibo said he is happy and fulfilled with the connation, as he enjoined all sons and daughters of the area to join hands for the transformation of Koniju.

The former minister reiterated his support to the administration of Chief Wike, and implored those from the area to vote for the PDP in the up coming elections.