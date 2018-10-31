‘Hungary Embassy’s Table Tennis Challenge Cup, Boostful’

Experience gained from the 2018 Table Tennis Challenge Cup will prove very valuable at the 19th National Sports Festival in Abuja, some winners at the competition assured yesterday.

Tidesports source reports that the 2018 Table Tennis Challenge Cup was held in Abuja from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, with 78 players from 23 states participating.

The players who spoke to newsmen in Abuja said it was a privilege for them to play in the competition, and they were determined to fully utilise the opportunity to excel.

“It was my first time of taking part, as I missed the first edition in 2017.

“But, having played in it this time around, I have gained a lot, especially as it involved the best 10 players in the country in my category.

“I have gained a lot of experience by facing several national players, and I am looking forward to playing in the next edition.

“But, before then, there is the National Sports Festival (NSF), and it will be an opportunity to show what I have gained,’’ Rilwan Akanbi of Delta who won the men’s singles title said.

He had beaten David Fayele of Nasarawa State 3-2 on the way to clinching the title.

Fayele was equally enthusiastic about the competition and its gains, saying he also gained a lot of experience and was looking forward to making use of it at the international level.

“I emerged runners-up because I had used up all my energy in the semi-finals. But it was an exciting competition which I gained a lot from.

“I hope to put all I have learnt from this into my next venture of going out to play professionally, in Spain or Belgium,’’ Fayele, who is a Nigerian Army Private, said.

The Army number one table tennis player said much of his exploits were out of the encouragement received from his superiors, such as Brig.-Gen. Olatoye.

Lilian Ejenga, winner of the women’s singles title, equally said she was confident of moving up in the sport as a result of what she gained from the competition.

“I can go a lot further in the sport now. It was not easy though, but I won all because my coaches did a good job of preparing me for it.