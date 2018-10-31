Executive Order No5 ‘ll Create Wealth, Employment -Onu

The Federal Government says full implementation of the Executive Order number Five will create wealth, reduce poverty and provide employment for teeming youths in the country.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu stated this while speaking with journalists during the South-South Dialogue on the Presidential Executive Order No. 5 held in Port Harcourt.

The Order is tagged, “Executive Order No Five for Planning and Execution of Projects, Promotion of Nigerian Content in Contracts, Science, Engineering and Technology.”

According to Onu, the greatness and happiness of Nigeria will be guaranteed once the executive order is fully implemented.

He said that the present administration was determined to create an enabling environment to mobilise local investment and attract more foreign direct investment into the country.

The minister said the move was necessary for government to be more effective in protecting and securing the citizens.

”The Executive Order No Five could not have come at a better time than now,” he said.

The minister said that the Federal Government also aimed at empowering Nigerians, both young and old, to participate actively in the management of the economy.

”The present administration has recognised the use of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) as well as the effective participation of our young people, professionals, and indigenous contractors and consultants as indispensable,

”The present Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017 to 2020 have recognised that science and technology will drive productivity and economic activity in all sector,” he said.

Onu said that the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari had deployed to redirect the economy from its old, unsustainable and inclusive path of being a knowledge base economy, driven by innovation.

Onu said that the Executive Order No. 5 was made up of 18 sections with headings which aimed at giving more preference to Nigerian companies and firms in awarding contracts in line with the public procurement Act, 2007.

”The age of the firm will not be important, so long as it is legally registered and possesses requisite qualifications, competence and experience in the management and executive of such contracts,