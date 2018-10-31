Don Blames Sexual Harassment On Laziness

A lecturer in the Banking and Finance Department of the Rivers State University,Mr Austin Momodu has blamed the high rate of sexual harassment at the tertiary institution on laziness on the part of students.

Mr Momodu, who stated this while speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt last Monday,expressed regrets, that some students were unwilling to work hard but wanted to pass their examination at all cost.

The lecturer warned students against obscene dressing, which he noted triggers prurient interest in the males.

Mr Austin Momodu told the students not to be timid but have the ability to query their performance where they have doubts.

Also speaking, a student at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, who pleaded anonymity,noted that victims of sexual harassment were green horns or freshers who wanted to pass examination at all cost and were willing to do anything for that sake.

She explained that sexual harassment might not be totally eradicated in institutions of higher learning because it had become part of the system. She called on students to form an organisation with the aim of fighting sexual harassment in institutions of higher learning.

Kemakolam Mmesoma