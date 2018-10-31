Court Remands Seven Over Public Disturbance

Seven youths arraigned at a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Minna over alleged inciting public disturbance were yesterday remanded in prison custody on the order of the court.

The accused Safiyanu Yahaya, Hassan Jibrin, Ismaila Ibrahim, Iliyasu Usman, Sa’ad Ibrahim, Zakari Tanko and Habibu Usman are facing three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, causing grievous hurt and inciting public disturbance.

The offences, according to the Prosecutor, ASP Daniel Ikwoche, are contrary to sections 97, 348 and 114 of the Penal Code law.

Ikwoche had told the court that the police arrested the accused, all of Kadna village in Chanchaga, Minna, following a distress call on October 18.

He stated that the accused were said to have stormed Tunga Goro area, armed with cutlasses, and engaged in a fight over an illegal mining pit.

He said that in the course of the conflict, one Musa Sani had his right hand amputated.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, therefore, prayed the court for an adjournment, saying that investigation into the matter was still ongoing.

In his ruling, the Magistrate, Mr Nasiru Muazu, ordered the accused to be remanded in prison custody.

Muazu adjourned the case until November 6 for further mention.