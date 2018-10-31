Community Raises Alarm Over Threat

Chiefs and people of Bille community in Degema Local Government Area have raised alarm over an alleged threat by some youths alleged to be from Ke Clan.

In a press conference held at the weekend at Bille Town, Vice Chairman, Bille Chiefs Council, Chief Ibitamuno Minapakama called on the federal and state government to come to their rescue as this is not the first time the threat had been made by their neighbours.

According to Chief Minapakama, problem started sometime in September when a video clip containing the alleged threat went viral online following destruction of illegal refineries in the area by federal authorities.

The Vice Chairman of the Bille Chiefs Council narrated that few weeks after the threat, some indigenes of the Kingdom were attacked on their way from Port Harcourt.

The attack, the traditional ruler narrated which occurred on Tuesday 16th October, along the New Calabar River, lefts two passengers dead while men and women sustained gun injuries.

In the words of Chief Minapakama, “we wish to re-emphasise that the Bille Kingdom is not involved and does not have any hands in the ongoing destruction of illegal refineries scattered all over the state”.

He affirmed that the destruction of illegal refineries was part of the policy programme of the federal government overseen by one laprado security company engaged by the government to dislodge the economic sabotage activities of hoodlums.

Unfortunately, he submitted that the activities of Lapado security was posing threat to the peace and safety of Bille community, as those engaged in illegal refining believed that they were the ones behind the exercise.

Reiterating their call for intervention, the Bille Kingdom spokesman urged the federal authorities to come to their rescue as the lives of men and women were under constant threat.

It’s against this backdrop that a petition had been addressed to the Nigeria Police, Director of State Security, Nigeria Army and other security agencies towards brining peace between Bille and Ke people.

Further stating he said, “behind this peace process there had been unconfirmed rumours of attacks on Bille Town, its villages and, in fact, any Bille person found anywhere in the state from the several quarters either the destruction of illegal refineries had affected or earmarked for further destruction”.