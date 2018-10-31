CLO Wants Hotels Shut Over Child Trafficking

Worried by the rising cases of child trafficking in the state, the Civil Liberties Organisation has called on the Rivers State Government and security agencies to shut down any hotel found to be involved in the illicit business.

This is as the Nigerian Hoteliers Association warned its members against harbouring child trafficking syndicates who pose as potential customers, saying those involved in such wicked act would have themselves to blame.

Spokesman of the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) in Rivers State, Clifford Solomon, who made the call in a chat with The Tide wondered why business owners would indulge in such illicit activities that would put them in trouble, rather than concentrating on their businesses; adding that there was no justification for doing so.

Solomon said: “There is no justification for any hotel who veer off the business track of what their mandate should be to start harbouring syndicate which they know is into illegal activities.

“What the government should do is to get those elements that are involved in such illegal act. Any hotel no matter how highly placed the owners are, if they involved in this illegal business they should be arrested and prosecuted according to the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The State CLO spokesman also urged the Rivers State Government and other relevant authorities to clamp down on churches that engaged in the illicit act in the state.

