Civilians’ Protection: Stakeholders To Adopt Draft Policy

Stakeholders on the protection of civilians and civilian harm mitigation converged in Abuja last Monday to work for the adoption of a draft policy on the protection of civilians and civilian harm mitigation in conflicts.

The consultative meeting on Draft National Policy on the Protection of Civilians and Civilian Harm Mitigation was facilitated by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

This endeavour was in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Justice and the Centre for Civilians in Conflict, an international non- governmental organisation.

In his welcome address, Mr Tony Ojukwu, the Executive Secretary of NHRC, said that the draft policy was developed following a high level dialogue on strengthening civilian protection policy and practice during security operations.

He further said that the policy became necessary as law enforcement agencies and other security authorities continued to tackle the threat posed by violent conflicts and insurgency in parts of the country.

“Operational challenges to counter the menace in these places, particularly in high density populated areas where the operations take place are bound to record displacements.

“Others are injuries and often times, death, with the attendant human rights and humanitarian consequences and this reality that confronts us as a country certainly requires concerted effort,” he said.

Ojukwu added that the draft policy reflected our collective commitment to prioritise civilian protection during internal security operations and thus reduce the impact on civilians.

He said that this was as encapsulated in our extant laws as well as regional and international human rights and humanitarian instruments to which Nigeria is a party.

According to him, civilians in conflict situation experience same type of harm in different ways and this draft policy ensures government resolution to mitigate all harm to all civilians in conflict situation.

Ojukwu mentioned that the policy covered five key elements, some being that it recognised and built upon best practices as well as on existing law.

The other was its consistency across government with the aim of minimizing negative effects among others.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami , represented by Mr Dayo Akpata, in his keynote address said that the policy was a wakeup call for reflection on issues affecting citizens.

“Especially those in places affected by insurgency and efforts to mitigate these happenings and their effects.

“It also presents an avenue to review and strengthen internal security operations as well as humanitarian interventions.”

Mr Tunde Ojei, the Centre for Civilians in Conflicts (CIVIC)’s country director, said that the policy codified and expanded best practices, was inclusive, civilian-focused, consistent with existing law and it was achievable.

“But the first step is the official adoption; that step alone is an important one toward ameliorating the humanitarian impact, “ Ojei said.