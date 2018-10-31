Adventist Elders Drag INEC, FG To Court Over Polls On Saturdays

Four elders of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Rivers State have dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Federal Government and the Attorney-General of the Federation to court over the continuous holding of elections on Saturdays.

The applicants in the matter, Chief Emeka Anyabelem, Elder Asonye Onwudebe, Felix Minikwu and Chinedu Omesurum said conducting of elections on Saturdays amounts to the violation of their right to worship and disenfranchisement of other members of their church.

In the suit PHC/2836/2018, the applicants are asking the court to declare that holding elections on Saturdays, the worship day for the denomination, was a violation of the right to worship of the members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

The suit read in part: “A declaration that the applicants’ known day of worship being Saturday, applicants are entitled to their freedom of religion and worship on Saturdays unhindered or by any means whatsoever, under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“A declaration that the fixing/scheduling of the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday, 16th February, 2019, and the Governorship and State Assembly elections/Federal Capital Territory ,FCT council elections on Saturday, 2nd March by the 1st respondent in concert with the 2nd and 3rd respondents constitute a violation of the applicants fundamental rights to freedom of religion”.

They noted that the rights being violated were guaranteed under Section 38 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, and Article 8 of the African Charter on Human and People’s (Enforcement and Ratification) Act, Cap A9.

The applicants further prayed the court to make an order of injunction restraining the 3rd Defendants, INEC, from conducting the 2019 election as scheduled or scheduling any other elections on Saturday.

However, counsel for the applicants, Ahamefule Owurre, when court began proceedings on the matter, yesterday, prayed for adjournment to allow him reply for counter affidavit of the defence on point of law.

He stated that the desire of the applicants that elections be fixed between Mondays and Thursdays was to allow many people participate in the electioneering process.

Meantime, the trial judge, Hon Justice M.W. Danagogo has adjourned the matter till December 18 for motions.