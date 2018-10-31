ACL: 60,000 Fans For Al Ahly In Final

Al Ahly’s bid to win a ninth African Champions League will be backed by 60,000 fans for the home leg of their final on Friday
The Egyptians host Tunisia’s Esperance at Alexandria’s Borg El Arab stadium before the second leg on 9 November.
Esperance is aiming for a third continental title and has finished as runners-up four times including in 2012 when they lost 3-2 to Al Ahly.
The overall winners will also qualify for December’s Club World Cup in UAE.
Despite the tickets that are going on sale, half available on line and half at various sales points, the stadium will be 26,000 short of full capacity.
