Abe Blames Amaechi For Rivers APC Crisis

The Senator Representing Rivers South East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Abe has blamed the Minister of Transportation for the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State.

Abe also warned against disobeying the order of the Supreme Court, as any attempt in doing so will have dire consequences.

Abe, an APC governorship contender in the state spoke when he appeared as a guest on a live television programme monitored in Port Harcourt on Monday, was reacting to a recent statement by factional Chairman of the party, Ojukaye Flag-Amachree that the recent Supreme Court judgment on the state APC was a mere academic exercise.

He traced the crisis in the state APC to when members of the party were denied the opportunity to participate in the congresses of their party after they purchased tellers they were not issued forms and the process was hijacked.

“So party members went to court on that matter. And the party at the state level led by the Minister of Transportation (Rotimi Amaechi) decided to ignore the courts and indeed when the court gave an order asking them not to go ahead with the congresses at that time, they went on national television to announce that they will not obey the courts.

“So, that started a problem that judicially will be impossible to solve. Because the court now voided those first congresses, voided the second one and they continue to act with impunity as if those court judgements did not matter.

“Now, finally, the court has given judgment and set aside everything done as a result of that process that stood on nothing ab initio. And the Supreme Court in dealing with an interlocutory application that came out of that has reechoed the stand of the High Court in Port Harcourt that the APC in Rivers State on its present trajectory is on a suicide mission. So you cannot put something on nothing and expect it to stand”, he said.

On the statement credited to Flag-Amachree, senator Abe said the APC chieftain should be ignored since he was not a lawyer and may be oblivious of the consequence of making such a statement.

“Amachree is not a lawyer. But any serious Nigerian knows that any statement made by a panel of the Supreme Court is not a mere academic exercise. They have stated the position of the law. And any smart lawyer knows that if the Supreme Court has said that this is where they stand on this matter it is unlikely that even if you come with 50 appeals, they are going to change what they have declared publicly.

Dennis Naku