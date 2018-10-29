You Cannot Impose Gov In Rivers, Wike Blasts Amaechi …As NBA Lauds Gov For Justice Sector Dev

Rivers State Governor , Chief Nyesom Wike has claimed that godfatherism is becoming a major political crisis, impeding development across the country.

Speaking with reporters at Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike regretted that some former Governors and outgoing governors were determined to impose successors on their respective states.

The Governor revealed that the struggle to impose a governor on Rivers people, was the reason behind the conflict between him and the immediate past Governor of the state, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

“I will not support anyone dictating what will happen in Rivers State. The crisis you are seeing is the struggle to bring a successor.

“Everybody who worked with him is bad. I held the home-front when he ran away to Ghana on exile and the other Senator he is fighting worked for him. If everyone that associates with you is bad, then, something is fundamentally wrong.

“After spending eight years as Governor, someone wants to superintend on the activities of the state. This is not Lagos State. We are different.”

Wike added that former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili, is not involved in any form of political conflicts, because he has transformed into a statesman, who is not desperate to impose a governor.

Meanwhile, the branches of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Rivers State have described the Governor Nyesom Wike’s era as the years of abundance and growth for the legal profession in the state.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by leaders of the NBA in Rivers State to the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Friday, Chairman of the NBA Port Harcourt Branch, Mr Sylvester Adaka noted that the justice sector has had its best run under the leadership of Wike.

He said: “The justice sector in Rivers State has never had it so good. The tenure of Governor Wike will go down in history as the years of abundance for the justice sector”.

He thanked the Rivers State governor for the projects and programmes in the justice sector, which have improved law practice.

“Under the leadership of Governor Wike, justice sector has become more vibrant. Only recently, three lawyers were elevated to the position of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in the state”, he said.

The Rivers lawyers appealed to the state government for the allocation of land for the establishment of a Lawyers’ Housing Scheme.

They also requested for the support of the state government in the construction of NBA Secretariat in other branches in the state.

Responding, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike assured lawyers in the state that his administration would continue to promote the rule of law.

He assured lawyers that his administration would sustain cooperation with them to avert a situation where the justice sector is compromised.

Wike urged lawyers to speak out against societal ills for the protection of the nation’s democracy and the rule of law.

The announced the donation of buses to three new NBA branches in Rivers State and support for other branches of the NBA for the construction of secretariats.